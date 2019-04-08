Car troubles stall gqom queen Babes

Babes Wodumo's manager and sister Nondumiso Simelane has blamed car troubles and a late-night show for the star failing to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday, which resulted in a warrant for her arrest being issued.

Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, was set to appear alongside Nondumiso and artist Thobeka "Tipcee" Ndaba after an unknown woman laid common assault charges against them at Umbilo police station in March.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said at the time: "The complainant alleges that on Monday evening she attended a gathering at a guesthouse in the Umbilo area when she was assaulted by four women, three of whom are known to her, after she got into an argument with one of them."

At the time, Naicker did not confirm that it was Babes Wodumo, however, a police source confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it was the gqom star.

Nondumiso claimed that a show on Thursday night coupled with car problems meant they weren't able to attend court.

"We actually had a gig last night, so unfortunately we couldn't make it because we [also] had car troubles and so on," she said on Friday.