Lexi won't be cowed by cyber bullies

Former reality TV star Lexi van Niekerk, who is pregnant with her first child, has come out guns blazing after she was body-shamed by cyber bullies.

Lexi and her partner Mandla Hlatshwayo, the former Big Brother winner, announced on social media in February that they were set to become parents.

"We're pretty excited but nervous too. We're so blessed," Lexi told Sunday World.

Lexi said she was initially sceptical to make her pregnancy public knowledge.

"Social media has become so toxic. I was very sceptical to share my pregnancy with my followers but some of these people have been part of our journey since day one, I think it was really sweet to share the news with them."

Letting the world into her journey also made Lexi to fall prey to cyber bullies who labelled her "ugly" on Instagram.

She said she was left shocked and hurt by some of the comments that were made by both men and women on a daily basis.

"To all the women who [are] thinking it's okay to break women down and throw insults, I understand why. You're nothing but insecure, ugly inside and out, and have no idea what kindness means."

She said even though she's developed a thick skin over the years, she's human and it hurts.