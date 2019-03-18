Lexi won't be cowed by cyber bullies
Former reality TV star Lexi van Niekerk, who is pregnant with her first child, has come out guns blazing after she was body-shamed by cyber bullies.
Lexi and her partner Mandla Hlatshwayo, the former Big Brother winner, announced on social media in February that they were set to become parents.
"We're pretty excited but nervous too. We're so blessed," Lexi told Sunday World.
Lexi said she was initially sceptical to make her pregnancy public knowledge.
"Social media has become so toxic. I was very sceptical to share my pregnancy with my followers but some of these people have been part of our journey since day one, I think it was really sweet to share the news with them."
Letting the world into her journey also made Lexi to fall prey to cyber bullies who labelled her "ugly" on Instagram.
She said she was left shocked and hurt by some of the comments that were made by both men and women on a daily basis.
"To all the women who [are] thinking it's okay to break women down and throw insults, I understand why. You're nothing but insecure, ugly inside and out, and have no idea what kindness means."
She said even though she's developed a thick skin over the years, she's human and it hurts.
"I've grown a thick skin that it does not bother me so much anymore, but when someone constantly does it, you can't help but notice these horrible messages."
Lexi said she was incredibly blessed to have had an easy pregnancy, but every woman's journey is different and it is unfair for bullies to try and break someone else down.
"Each and every woman experiences pregnancy differently. Weight gain, break-outs and all the symptoms of pregnancy are perfectly normal. Don't allow some random comments to get to you. Embrace your flaws and protect your space," said Lexi.
Despite being faced with such negativity, nothing can take away the joy Lexi is feeling while waiting for the arrival of the couple's bundle of joy.
She revealed that they've decided not to find out their baby's gender.
Even though Lexi would not be drawn into revealing when their bundle of joy was set to arrive, she said her hospital bags were packed already, "so it could be any day now".
Lexi said she was looking forward to every aspect of motherhood.
"God has chosen me to take care of a human being, I'm such a perfectionist but I am looking forward to the little chats we'll have, the fun times - it's just so weird because we (Mandla and I) are going to have a little human running around the house demanding whatever he or she wants.
"But we're ready," she said.