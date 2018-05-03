WATCH LIVE | Akhumzi Jezile's memorial gets underway
Those close to TV star Akhumzi Jezile have gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Thursday afternoon to celebrate his life.
Akhumzi‚ Siyasanga Kobese‚ Thobani Mseleni and two others were killed after they were involved in a head-on collision outside Queenstown on Saturday morning.
The stage at Rhema Bible Church was adorned with beautiful white flowers and gigantic pictures of Akhumzi in happier times.
The program of the day is set to end at 18:00.
Soft‚ sombre music played in the background as mourners filled the church.
The programme includes tributes by Akhumzi’s close friends‚ Dr Musa Mthombeni and Hulisani Ravele.
Industry A-listers including Somizi Mhlongo‚ Brenda Mtambo‚ Donald‚ Boity Thulo and Khanya Mkangisa were among mourners to pay tribute to Akhumzi.
Hulisani Ravele seems absent minded as the praise and worship team sings their their hearts out
“For me I don’t think it has sunk it yet and for it to have happened with two other people it is a huge loss for everyone. Our fondest memories were definitely our YoTV days‚” said Khanya.
Boity said that news of Akhumzi’s death was heartbreaking and made her realise that life is so short.
“When we heard the news it was on my birthday and it was heartbreaking. You realise that life is incredibly short‚ it is a huge loss because he had so much more to do but I believe he is in a far better place. I know that his soul is at peace and I hope his journey back home is peaceful .”
Akhumzi's friend, Rorisang Thandekiso said: "Whenever we drove around in his car he made sure he introduces you to new gospel songs. "
One of his uncles, Lizani said: "It is difficult to talk about Akhumzi. He was my nephew, and a friend. He was everything."