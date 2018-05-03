WATCH LIVE | Akhumzi Jezile's memorial gets underway

“For me I don’t think it has sunk it yet and for it to have happened with two other people it is a huge loss for everyone. Our fondest memories were definitely our YoTV days‚” said Khanya.

Boity said that news of Akhumzi’s death was heartbreaking and made her realise that life is so short.

“When we heard the news it was on my birthday and it was heartbreaking. You realise that life is incredibly short‚ it is a huge loss because he had so much more to do but I believe he is in a far better place. I know that his soul is at peace and I hope his journey back home is peaceful .”

Akhumzi's friend, Rorisang Thandekiso said: "Whenever we drove around in his car he made sure he introduces you to new gospel songs. "

One of his uncles, Lizani said: "It is difficult to talk about Akhumzi. He was my nephew, and a friend. He was everything."