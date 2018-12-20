DJ Tira and his Afrotainment artists have channelled their inner Santa this festive season to help a poor family in Tira's hometown with groceries and new beds.

The DJ took to Instagram to explain that because Christmas was a time for giving‚ he had partnered up with a foundation to help this particular family.

"Afrotainment and Fact Foundation always take time to help those in need. My mother helped me to identify a family in my hometown KwaHlabisa. This family lives in a shack with no beds‚ balala emacansini."

Tira said after buying groceries for the family that would see them through at least three months‚ the family begged for trunks to lock the food in because of the threat of rats.

"Together with artists from Afrotainment‚ Joocy Afro and DJ Touch Of Soul‚ yesterday we left them with groceries to help them for the few upcoming months and 3 beds to sleep on. They begged us to help them with trunks to lock up their foods as rats finish their food if its not locked up somewhere."

Tira said although they knew they had made a difference for the family‚ they still planned on doing more. He hoped that the post would also inspire others to help.

"The bigger plan is to build a house for them. God willing it will be done within the next 3 months. My wish is to help more families in rural areas‚ i hope this post will inspire someone‚ especially our brothers and sisters in the entertainment industry to be good examples in the society."

