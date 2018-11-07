Mandisa Nduna's anxiety inspired her to start a platform to speak about mental health

Actress-turned-rapper Mandisa Nduna who suffers from anxiety herself has started an initiative to encourage other people to talk about mental health issues.

Mandisa told TshisaLIVE that after dealing with anxiety for years‚ she knows how difficult it is for one to express their hurt or to find a professional setting to release when they are triggered.

"I have anxiety. It manifests itself physically sometimes where I find myself with a stiff tongue and neck‚ temporary paralysis in fingers and toes and sometimes temporary loss of hearing. I also have mild social anxiety."

Mandisa said she knew that everyone was going through something and hoped to find a community of people willing to help pick each other up.