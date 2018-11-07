Councillors across KwaZulu-Natal municipalities who did not have suitable qualifications have heeded a call by cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to get empowered by obtaining them.

Scores of councillors‚ some who did not yet have matric‚ will be conferred with qualifications on Thursday after enrolling in courses to empower themselves so they can better serve their communities.

Dube-Ncube said in a statement: “We are empowering councillors to serve communities which are becoming sophisticated and are living in the knowledge economy. The graduation ceremony will be a crowning moment for councillors to serve with confidence in the fast-paced‚ complex‚ volatile and uncertain local government environment. KwaZulu-Natal will be the first province to empower councillors on such a grand scale.”

Dube-Ncube revealed in May that more than 200 councillors across the province did not have matric and that there was an urgent need to build capacity at local government level.

Delivering her department’s R1.6bn budget for 2018/19‚ Dube-Ncube said it was embarking on a back-to-basics programme as it sought to make municipalities more stable and resilient.

Part of the programme would focus on capacity building at municipalities where out of the 1‚846 councillors‚ 234 had some schooling but no matric‚ four did not have schooling while 322 had matric.

Departmental spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said qualifications obtained by the councillors would help them perform effective oversight‚ comprehend legislation‚ assist on audit matters and other key issues in local government.