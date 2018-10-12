Actress Innocent Sadiki's second baby is set to arrive anytime now and she's opened up about how she's had to stick to her guns when it came to choosing her little princess' name.

Innocent and her hubby Phindulo Sadiki already have a daughter named Emma‚ who is six years old.

Speaking to Drum Innocent revealed how she's had to convince her hubby's family that the name she's chosen for her daughter is suitable.

Her baby will be named Ntombana (dedicated to her late mother) and Mukonanyi (which means "the mediator" in Tshivenda) and her in-laws weren't totally on board with the second name.

"But that's not the context behind the name. Firstly it rhymes with my first daughter's name‚ and I just love what it means. It sort of gives her the purpose to bring peace wherever she goes."

Innocent explained that her hubby's family were worried that the name implied they had no peace in the family but that wasn't what she was going for‚ so they would eventually understand.