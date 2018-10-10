North West FM making news again

The battle for the soul of private radio station North West FM took a new twist last week after a case of fraud was opened by the station's new owners.

This after documents submitted to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) to add new directors to the station's board were allegedly tampered with and other names of "unknown" directors added.

New owners of the station, Motswako Media, confirmed that they opened the case after they became aware that the documents that they submitted to the CIPC were "hijacked" and new directors unknown to them were registered.

Managing director and veteran broadcaster Lawrence Tlhabane said upon realising the fraudulent activity, some directors went to the CIPC to find answers.