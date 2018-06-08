Nathi Mankayi says that he isn't a one-hit wonder and hasn't 'disappeared from the limelight' as some have suggested‚ instead he was "cooking up hits" in a new partnership with Gallo Records South Africa.

Nathi's partnership with the company was announced at an event in Johannesburg on Friday morning‚ which also saw him perform his first single under the deal‚ Qeqe.

Nathi left his previous record label Muthaland Entertainment late last year‚ telling Metro FM's Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu at the time that he apparently had no control over his affairs and his music.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the announcement event‚ Nathi said he went solo after his public break-up with the former label but decided to join hands with Gallo after looking for a "second hand" to help him with his career.