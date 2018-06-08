Nathi finds a home after leaving Muthaland‚ signs with Gallo Records
Nathi Mankayi says that he isn't a one-hit wonder and hasn't 'disappeared from the limelight' as some have suggested‚ instead he was "cooking up hits" in a new partnership with Gallo Records South Africa.
Nathi's partnership with the company was announced at an event in Johannesburg on Friday morning‚ which also saw him perform his first single under the deal‚ Qeqe.
Nathi left his previous record label Muthaland Entertainment late last year‚ telling Metro FM's Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu at the time that he apparently had no control over his affairs and his music.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the announcement event‚ Nathi said he went solo after his public break-up with the former label but decided to join hands with Gallo after looking for a "second hand" to help him with his career.
"I am excited by this partnership. I am glad that I won't be alone now. At Muthaland I didn't have a team‚ now I have a team. I will focus on writing and the team will deal with everything else. I left because I wanted to move forward."
Since dropping the hit track Nomvula‚ Nathi has had to face claims of him being a one-hit wonder. He said that anyone who doubted his credentials should look at his success.
"I haven't been quiet‚ I have been working on new music for the new album. I am not a one-hit wonder. If you look at my album Buyelekhaya‚ it wasn't just Nomvula. Every single on Buyelekhaya is a hit‚ that's why it went triple platinum. I am still relevant. I was just in studio cooking my album."