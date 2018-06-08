Former president Jacob Zuma has cautioned his detractors that he too has been collecting dirt on them.

Zuma was speaking to a crowd of his faithful supporters outside the Durban High Court on Friday. The elder statesman had appeared briefly on charges of fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering.

The matter was adjourned to July 27 and the matter will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. In the interim‚ the state will consider representations from Thales to have charges against the company withdrawn.

Outside the court‚ Zuma used the platform to fire a shot at those who sought to have him fall. “I don’t want to be provoked. They speak about me in public and I am warning them in public. Tell them to stop messing with me‚” he said.