PHOTOS | Brainy beauties tussle for Miss SA title

The first official Miss South Africa was established in 1956 with Norma Vorster crowned as the first queen.

For decades the pageant was for white women only, with Jacqui Mofokeng crowned the first Miss SA of colour in 1993 and Basetsana Makgalemele (now Kumalo) following suit the following year.

Pageant ambassadors Rolene Strauss and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters went further in bringing home the Miss World crown in 2014 and the Miss Universe Crown 2017 respectively.

Who will it be tonight?

Tamarin Bensch, 25, from Somerset West, Western Cape

The property management and interior renovations consultant says she loves her Sesotho name Mathabo, given to her by a woman who helped to raise her.

Tharina Botes, 21, from Roodepoort, Gauteng

The BCom marketing and business student at Damelin and a part-time model says she has something different to offer to the Miss SA brand.

Margo Fargo, 25, from Heidedal, Free State

This hair influencer and part-time teacher was also a first princess at Miss Mamelodi Sundowns.

She wants to be a part of a legacy of women who have challenged the status quo.

Tamaryn Green, 23, from Paarl in Western Cape

The aspiring medical doctor says her medical studies have been put off due to a calling to the pageant.

Danielle de Jager, 20, from Benoni, East Rand

She has been entering pageants since she was a little girl.

She believes she has the foundation to win the Miss SA crown.

Bryoni Govender, 21, from Kempton Park, East Rand

The law student is also a tap dancer who dreamt of being Miss SA since childhood.