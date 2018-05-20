Dineo Moeketsi plans for a wedding that will be the talk of the town

While Pearl Modiadie put her nuptials on ice, it is only a matter of weeks before sultry actress Dineo Moeketsi walks down the aisle with her long-time rapper beau Zothile Langa, 29, better known as Solo.

According to the couple's close friends, preparations were in full swing for what will be Moeketsi's fairy-tale wedding.

The couple, who have been together for six years, will start with a traditional wedding ceremony at a date still to be announced.

"She's currently weighing her options in terms of outfits, so she's meeting up with different designers to get an idea of what her and soon-to-be hubby's traditional outfits should look like and she' s very excited," one friend said.

