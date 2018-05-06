Ukhozi FM's Thembeka Zondo ties the knot
From now on you can call popular Ukhozi FM DJ Thembeka Zondo‚ Mrs Cele!
The radio host tied the knot to her bae Bongani Cele last weekend in Port Shepstone‚ KwaZulu-Natal.
The fancy affair was attended by family and close friends like Sthandwa Nzuza Gama‚ Mroza Buthelezi and Ayanda Ncwane.
The couple first dazzled guests with a simple African outfit‚ before changing into traditional outfits for a ceremony.
Thandeka and other guests led a dance in the street on the way to the ceremony‚ while horns and drums played.
The couple then had a white wedding‚ with Thembeka wowing in a sleeveless gown.
Finally‚ the moment had "arrived" and the couple shared a kiss while guests cheered on and stood to applaud them.
Congratulations my friend @thembeka_zondo Mrs Cele. I obviously had to capture the KISS 😘❤️. Iyaqatshulwa indoda Thembeka, iphiwe ukudla, uvume umsangano wemibono yayo (noma ungeke uyenze yonke🤣🙈) ayilwiswa swithathi. Yokuthanda kuze kuthiwe uyidlisile. Kanti you chose to respect and worshipped him. Ebhedile uwena omphikelayo, emoshile uwena ovala ihlazo layo, ingenamali uwena ovela engathi inakho konke emehlweni abantu, uyilinde ilale uyikhulekele, ikamelo lokulala akulona elamacala, eloku stripha dali, nokuthwekha mntu, iyokuthandisa okweqanda. Ifise nokukushada everyday. Nalike idliso lendoda. In your kitchen you are CHEF Thembeka, In the public you are Mrs Cele, at his work you are CHEERLEADER Teegal, in his sick bed you are Dr T.Cele, I your bedroom, you are definitely Tee-TheStriper😜. Thank me later moghel🤞🏽. @thembeka_zondo