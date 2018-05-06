Ukhozi FM's Thembeka Zondo ties the knot.

From now on you can call popular Ukhozi FM DJ Thembeka Zondo‚ Mrs Cele!

The radio host tied the knot to her bae Bongani Cele last weekend in Port Shepstone‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

The fancy affair was attended by family and close friends like Sthandwa Nzuza Gama‚ Mroza Buthelezi and Ayanda Ncwane.

The couple first dazzled guests with a simple African outfit‚ before changing into traditional outfits for a ceremony.