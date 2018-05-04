WATCH | That pusha daideng song is driving kids crazy and this video is proof
Songs from Pitori are a mood on a different level fam! You don't have to take our word for it‚ all you have to say is 'Ao push push push' and we can guarantee that someone will join you with a 'pusha daideng'.
The song is by Pitori artist‚ Deej Dadaman who features Fefe Laku Dura and The Box & Author. While the song has been informally made up by a lyric in the song‚ it's actually called Skorokoro (Original Mix).
Many of us were introduced to the song through a lil girl in a red dress.
This lil girl‚ who will have you just pressing replay on this video the whole day‚ is EVERYTHING.
She's an entire mood because you can tell she feels the song in her soul fam... She even puts down her food!
And now‚ just as we were recovering from that cuteness overload... this lil boy sends us right back. It's the way he moves... too smooth!
People have even edited cartoon to seem like they're dancing to the track.
Let's also take a moment to talk about how these cartoons dance better than most of us.
The song is definitely something because even the late Shamba (#RIPShamba our fighter lion) apparently loved it!
Push push push *Pusha daideng* pusha skorokoro *Puusha* ao ford machangane, koloi magorometsa ah pusha skorokoro— TheBroskie♣ (@Tshego_M12) May 2, 2018
Dankie Shamba 4 leh ngoma! pic.twitter.com/lxGZRaSwQ3
Meanwhile this is us heading into the weekend like: "Push, push, push, pusha daideng"