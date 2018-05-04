Lifestyle

By Chrizelda Kekana - 04 May 2018 - 10:54
Somizi is funny‚ his laugh is contagious and even when you don't understand his words‚ due to Engrish‚ you'll laugh anyway because as Twitter realised last night Somgaga just has that "thing".

Instead of attempting to enter into the music side of the entertainment‚ tweeps think Somizi should rather consider comedy. From the moment his reality show began‚ viewers were unable to hold back their laughter as Somgaga did his usual shade throwing and comedy only he can pull off.

For example‚ SomG explained how he thinks Lalla Hirayama has all the sauce until almost seeing her coochie made him realise he's "really" gay.

From that moment on‚ every second thing that came out of Somizi's mouth left viewers rolling on the floor with laughter.

From his talk of vineyards (cc. #girlswithvineyards) to him making his mother do a young vosho as they practised how she would walk him down the aisle.

Meanwhile the Twitter streets were drowning in meme tears as people laughed from beginning to end of the show. It was just hilarious!

