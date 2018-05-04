IN MEMES | Twitter thinks Somizi has a bright future as a comedian
Somizi is funny‚ his laugh is contagious and even when you don't understand his words‚ due to Engrish‚ you'll laugh anyway because as Twitter realised last night Somgaga just has that "thing".
Instead of attempting to enter into the music side of the entertainment‚ tweeps think Somizi should rather consider comedy. From the moment his reality show began‚ viewers were unable to hold back their laughter as Somgaga did his usual shade throwing and comedy only he can pull off.
For example‚ SomG explained how he thinks Lalla Hirayama has all the sauce until almost seeing her coochie made him realise he's "really" gay.
The 20h00 slot on Thursdays is dedicated to #LTDWSomizi— Lesego Nko (@SegoNose) May 3, 2018
This part killed me 😂😂@somizi owns the reality tv game pic.twitter.com/URO39zEdKC
From that moment on‚ every second thing that came out of Somizi's mouth left viewers rolling on the floor with laughter.
From his talk of vineyards (cc. #girlswithvineyards) to him making his mother do a young vosho as they practised how she would walk him down the aisle.
Meanwhile the Twitter streets were drowning in meme tears as people laughed from beginning to end of the show. It was just hilarious!
#LTDWSomizi but @somizi is funny guys. I've been laughing since it started pic.twitter.com/grCxa8qdWm— Observer (@ObserverHead) May 3, 2018
Somizi though, I can't stop laughing 😂😂😂 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/Uf6sAAxjmH— Ndlondlo Enhle Msibi (@Boociegh) May 3, 2018
#LTDWSomizi Today’s show, Somizi said to him mom, I don’t wanna see you working again.— Thabelo Maanda (@thabelo_maanda) May 3, 2018
The whole show got me laughing like this🤣😂🤣😂😂😂
But the way his mom is also funny guys😂 pic.twitter.com/aDEkgxeN27
#LTDWSomizi makes me laugh so hard I forget all my life problems yazi pic.twitter.com/9lwDh63viY— Xolisile Buthelezi (@simthando) May 3, 2018
...i’m on the floor. somizi is a messy character. can’t stop laughing! #LTDWsomizi pic.twitter.com/GVH477Fx2q— Supernova (@MissKeratilwe) May 3, 2018
#LTDWSomizi hehehe the shade 😂😂😂 u always wanted to buy eVineyard wena tsala pic.twitter.com/Y0V9WhDair— Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) May 3, 2018
I am not sending my "Congratulation message" until its confirmed that Somizi brought the vineyard😂😂😧 we've been played by Bonang and lasizwe before😧 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/vJqWn16LG8— TC_Bad Ass Nigga (@BaddestNiqqaTC) May 3, 2018
Hahaha "Let me speak to the language owner"#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/s9sPmjIZyX— LazyLegs♿ (@HangwiChiavha) May 3, 2018