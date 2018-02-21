Pic of The Day

Rihanna 'Bad Girl Riri' celebrates her 30th birthday

By Sowetan LIVE - 21 February 2018 - 10:00

Rihanna honored her mother Monica Fenty with a sweet message on her birthday, "10958 days ago @monica_fentybecame a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! 
I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!"

Take a look at how Rihanna has grown over the years: 

