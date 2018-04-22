Somizi ready to be 'roasted' alive on TV
Radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo says he is ready to roll with the punches on Comedy Central Roast.
The format of the show is that a guest of honour (Mhlongo in this case) is subjected to jokes at their expense, intended to amuse the audience. Such events are intended to honour a specific individual in a unique way.
The concept began overseas, and in South Africa, Mhlongo will be the third culprit to be roasted. Previously, Steve Hofmeyr and Kenny Kunene were featured in the show.
The crazy show will be flighted on May 7 on both Showmax and Comedy Central channels on DStv.
Mhlongo, who recently got engaged, says he accepted the challenge from Comedy Central because he felt he has what it takes.
"I am really excited to be the roastee. The moment Comedy Central approached me, I grabbed the opportunity. I have always wanted to be part of this project.
"Despite my trials I am here standing and ready for the next bout. I'm definitely up for this, especially when I get to have the last laugh at the panellists."
Asked if he has limits when it comes to jokes, Mhlongo says he can handle anything directed his way.
"I have what it takes to handle the heat because I am thick-skinned. There is nothing that I have done that is not in the public domain.
"So, I am not scared, they can bring anything. I can stand anything ... but I think it will be unacceptable if people made jokes about my daughter, my mother or my
fiancè," he says.
Among the celebrities who are set to roast Mhlongo are DJ Fresh, Nomzamo Mbatha and comedian Skhumba Hlophe.
"I am excited and looking forward to roasting Skhumba since he will be part of the panellists. Many people think that I am scared of him,
actually I am not," Mhlongo says.
He adds that he does not require a script because he does not like planning things, but will jot down what others say about him.
Head of content at Showmax Africa, Candice Fangueiro, says: "Creating great entertainment means taking risks, and Comedy Central's roasts are legendary for taking no prisoners. This is exactly the fresh, edgy content we love bringing to Showmax and something we'd like to do more of in the future."