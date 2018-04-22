Somizi ready to be 'roasted' alive on TV.

Radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo says he is ready to roll with the punches on Comedy Central Roast.

The format of the show is that a guest of honour (Mhlongo in this case) is subjected to jokes at their expense, intended to amuse the audience. Such events are intended to honour a specific individual in a unique way.

The concept began overseas, and in South Africa, Mhlongo will be the third culprit to be roasted. Previously, Steve Hofmeyr and Kenny Kunene were featured in the show.

The crazy show will be flighted on May 7 on both Showmax and Comedy Central channels on DStv.

Mhlongo, who recently got engaged, says he accepted the challenge from Comedy Central because he felt he has what it takes.

"I am really excited to be the roastee. The moment Comedy Central approached me, I grabbed the opportunity. I have always wanted to be part of this project.

"Despite my trials I am here standing and ready for the next bout. I'm definitely up for this, especially when I get to have the last laugh at the panellists."