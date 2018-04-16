"In Ghana‚ our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment in Ghana‚ they take two years’ advance and I just started working. Where will I get money to pay?”

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour was shooketh and asked her “are you basically telling me that you are having sex with this guy to pay your rent?”

Moesha responded by saying‚ “Because he can afford to take care of you. He takes care of me‚ my financials‚ my apartment‚ my car‚ my rent... everything.”

Sis saw flames after the interview went viral and in an attempt to stop catching fire‚ she took to Instagram over the weekend to issue a public apology to all the sisters.

"Dear Ghana‚ this is Moesha. I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I apologise to all‚ especially my African sisters. I pray you all find it in your hearts to forgive me‚" she wrote.

Moesha said that she didn't intent to offend anyone and respected all the sisters who were working hard. She said that her comments weren't a picture of all the households in the country and encoruaged everyone to watch the full documentary

Her followers were like: