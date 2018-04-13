Kelly Khumalo has apparently turned to her legal team for advice over a magazine report which claimed she was planning to get married in 2019‚ a source close to the singer has told TshisaLIVE.

On Thursday afternoon Drum magazine published an article on its website‚ claiming that plans were underway for Kelly's wedding in 2019.

"My a** is taken‚ it belongs to someone – I’m not single anymore. I’m planning to have my wedding next year October. I have already decided on the type of dress that I would like – something very short with cowboy boots‚" the publication quoted Kelly as saying.

The report went on to add that Kelly had apparently already decided on a wedding dress and that she wanted a private ceremony.

An insider close to the situation dismissed the claims‚ saying that Kelly allegedly did not make the comments.