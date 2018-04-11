5 minutes with Langa Mavuso

Soulistic’s artist Langa Mavuso is pitted as the next big thing. His new single Sunday Blues has been making waves. The 23 year old musician from Johannesburg took time out of his busy schedule, including performing at the Red Bull Music Festival, to chat to us.

My background is in dramatic arts, which I studied at the National School of Arts and I took the initiative to get formal classical music training.

When I wrote Sunday Blues, I was studying Jazz performance and I had been given an assignment to write a song. The words and the melody stuck with me and two years later I decided to record the track which brought on collaboration with Black Coffee.

My style in music is soulful with a strong ground of RnB. I am moulding a new sound era of urban soul.

What defines me as a musician is my ability to capture and share emotion. I view myself as a vessel when I am performing. I hope my music will evoke emotion

I struggled with anxiety and depression in varsity and writing music became therapy and eventually I had the courage to share my music in the most genuine and honest way.

In the future I hope to write and produce up-tempo music. There are a few collaborations that I have done which will appear on my upcoming album in 2018 and I will definitely be shooting music videos. I hope to explore musical ideas.