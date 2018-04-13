But Mhlongo ain't running scared‚ especially by the thought of Kurt being his tormentor on the roast. You see‚ Mhlongo has his own little roast for Kurt.

He shared his thoughts in a teaser for the show and we were all for it.

So‚ come on‚ Mhlongo. Come with it.

Somizi: "Kurt Darren is the most boring person I have ever known."

Roast score: