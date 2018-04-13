D-R-A-M-A! Here's what Somizi thinks of Kurt Darren joining his roast
If you thought the struggle to make it to payday was giving you serious chest pains‚ think about poor Somizi who is quarter to being roasted by not only Ntsiki Mazwai‚ Gareth Cliff and Schalk Bezuidenhout‚ but now also Skhumba and singer Kurt Darren.
Skhumba and Darren were added to the list for Mhlongo Comedy Central roast‚ which airs next month.
But Mhlongo ain't running scared‚ especially by the thought of Kurt being his tormentor on the roast. You see‚ Mhlongo has his own little roast for Kurt.
He shared his thoughts in a teaser for the show and we were all for it.
So‚ come on‚ Mhlongo. Come with it.
Somizi: "Kurt Darren is the most boring person I have ever known."
Roast score:
Somizi: "He is huge. He is tall. No‚ he is not good material."
Roast score:
Somizi: "His songs are the same lyrics but different instrumentals"
Roast score:
Somizi: "I think Afrikaans people love him because he is the only one available now after Steve Hofmeyr."
Roast score:
Gareth Cliff will be the roast master and has already promised to bring receipts for us to pour over.
"I don’t think I am the scariest person Somizi has come across in this industry. We are going to have lots of info‚ good stuff and juiciness. Some people will cry but it won’t be Somizi."
Mhlongo has said previously that he is not phased by the people who are going to roast him and was ready to give some spice back.
"I have what it takes to handle the heat because I am thick skinned‚" he said.
The show will be aired on May 7‚ DStv channel 122.