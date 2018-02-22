Shumaya duo Trademark: We're not one hit wonders

Still the group believe that their success proves they are not a one-hit wonder.

"We can't be one-hit wonders. We have produced a lot of hits. Even Dr Malinga's Akulaleki was one of our productions and it won awards."

Strouck said the group learnt important lessons over the last three years. Touching on their feud with Dbn Nyts over a year ago the duo claimed they felt at the time like they had been sidelined by the group.

"There was us and Dbn Nyts and Zinhle and it wasn't thought out well. We all had different management and they made it seem like Shumaya was Dbn Nyts song and not a collaboration. It caused tension between us but we sat down with Kalawa Jazmee and sorted it out. We even helped them on their album."

The pair released a new single this week with Dr Moruti and Neon called Don't Call Me and were looking forward to topping the music charts.

"You will see a lot more of Trademark this year. We are shooting music videos so look out for us on TV‚" Strouck said.