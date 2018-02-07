'Ben 10s are for hit-and-runs‚ not love' - Skolopad

Skolopad has come out to clarify that her recent tweets about Ben 10s was not a jab at Zodwa Wabantu and that she was merely speaking from experience.

The entertainer had fans on Twitter in a huff after she tweeted about Ben 10s being good for "hit & runs".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Skolopad said she wasn't throwing shade at 'rival' Zodwa‚ who has openly declared her affection for a Ben 10.

"Ben 10s are not for the fainthearted. I only had a fling with one but it felt like I have another child. Why must I buy you this or that‚ only because your good in a certain department? I was like‚ 'sorry nana‚ I already have a child''. So we didn't last and some of my friends also said younger boys are demanding."

Skolopad said her experience with a Ben 10 didn't last long because she was put off by the demands and immaturity.

She added that despite the "great sex" it wasn't worth the stress especially because it felt like she had to factor in another child into her budget.