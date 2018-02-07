It's the month of love and while people are cooking up Valentine's Day ideas‚ musician Thami Shobede has described his relationship status as "slightly single".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Thami said he's been in a full time relationship with his music which has made it difficult to commit fully to a relationship.

He added that there was a woman he's very close with but that they were still working on their relationship.

"I'm not single but I'm also not taken. Not in a weird way‚ I'm mostly focused on music but there's a special woman with whom I have been sharing most of my journey with but we are not committed to each other in that way. So I'm not slightly taken but slightly single."

The Night and Day hit-maker said his ideal partner was someone who had no problem with his burning passion for music and that perhaps at a later stage he would settle down with his "understanding woman."

He also shared some quick love facts with us:

What is love?

God is love.

Most embarrassing experience in love?

Taking a girl home for the first time. I was so shy‚ I couldn't properly explain who she was. Where I come from‚ if there's no lobola involved yet‚ taking a girl home is a daunting task.

Most romantic gesture you've done?

Send flowers to this girl's office. She wasn't my girlfriend and I was still courting her but the flowers did the trick.

Deal breaker in a relationship?

Impatient people or someone who doesn't understand that music comes first to me.

Do you hear wedding bells in the near future?

Not until I get a Grammy nomination. (Lol)

Ultimate baecation destination?

Italy‚ as long as I have money to spend there.

Ultimate love song?

This may sound self-absorbed but I Love You by Thami Shobede.

Best on screen couple?

Isibaya's Iris and Sengwayo. The relationship ended but they respected each other for the sake of the child. It's not the typical love story but it's still love.

Perfect date?

The movie type date‚ one isolated table with a white cloth and candle lit and a couple of roses. Nothing but two people enjoying each other's company over good food and drinks.

Best Valentine's memory?

Last year‚ I was on stage with legends and musicians I look up to at the Evening of Love concert. Before that‚ I had never actually done anything for Valentine's. High school doesn't really count.

Thami will be joining artist such as Vusi Nova and Ntando at the Evening of Love concert on February 14.