Lifestyle

Katy Perry is heading to SA

By Kyle Zeeman - 24 January 2018 - 09:43
Katy Perry
Image: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

US megastar Katy Perry will be touring South Africa for the first time later this year‚ Big Concerts announced on Wednesday.

Katy will bring her WITNESS: The Tour to our shores in July with performances at the Ticketpro Dome on July 18 and 20.

In a statement‚ the show's organisers described the tour as "an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space‚ from the planets to the bottom of our oceans‚ and a musical journey through Katy Perry’s biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album."

Katy is expected to bring a full band and dancers‚ along with several other on-stage surprises to the shows.

The star is known for her hits‚ including Roar‚ Firework and Dark Horse and recently topped the Billboard trending charts with her latest single Chained to the Rhythm featuring Skip Marley.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9am on 26th January 2018 via www.bigconcerts.co.za. 

Historical moments in Bra Hugh Masekela's life

Jazz legend Hugh Masekela has died. When it comes to Bra Hugh’s illustrious music career, numbers say it all: 5 – the number of decades his solo ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN: Robbie Malinga's final song was a 'farewell gift' to Naima Kay

Just weeks before his death‚ music veteran Robbie Malinga sat across from afro-jazz sensation Naima Kay and gave her a gift‚ a song that would be the ...
Shwashwi
5 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
X