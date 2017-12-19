Ukhozi FM bosses defy their masters
Ukhozi FM bosses have showed their Auckland Park principals the middle finger.
The station masters might also be green flies in a cupful of milk for the music industry.
This after they violated the contract the SABC signed with the SABC Summer Song of the Year organiser Owen Ndlovu by using a different SMS voting number from the one stipulated in the written agreement.
Their alleged delinquency may result in Ndlovu cancelling the event and artists losing out on cash and other lucrative prizes they are supposed to win.
Ndlovu confirmed that Ukhozi FM have thrown a spanner in the works when they used a different voting line and said this may scupper the event.
He refused to comment on speculation that he may cancel the event as a result of their recalcitrance.
"I'm shocked to learn that Ukhozi FM are using a different SMS number from the one used by other SABC radio stations. I'm meeting the SABC management on Monday [tomorrow] to try to sort this matter out as they are the owners of the contract I signed with them, not Ukhozi FM," he said.
SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said the public broadcaster would look into the matter.
A senior SABC employee, who did not want to be named, confirmed that Ukhozi FM published names of their top 10 songs and invited their listeners to vote for their song of the year via an SMS number different from the one contained in the contract signed by their masters and Ndlovu.
"This is a clear violation of the contract. Ukhozi are a law unto themselves. They defy their bosses with impunity and contempt all the time. I can assure you nobody is going to be punished for this transgression because they are feared.
"What is so special about them that they can choose to do their own thing while other radio stations are doing everything as stipulated in the contract?" asked the employee.
Another employee said what also puzzled them was that the maskandi blockbuster song Igcokama Elisha by Jessica was not among top 10 ditties on the Ukhozi FM list.
"This creates confusion because the song is on the SABC Summer Song of the Year list. It was voted to be there by the public, but Ukhozi FM chose to do without it despite the fact that their music playlist has a huge number of maskandi songs as compared to other stations," said the employee.