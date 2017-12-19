Ukhozi FM bosses defy their masters

Ukhozi FM bosses have showed their Auckland Park principals the middle finger.

The station masters might also be green flies in a cupful of milk for the music industry.

This after they violated the contract the SABC signed with the SABC Summer Song of the Year organiser Owen Ndlovu by using a different SMS voting number from the one stipulated in the written agreement.

Their alleged delinquency may result in Ndlovu cancelling the event and artists losing out on cash and other lucrative prizes they are supposed to win.

Ndlovu confirmed that Ukhozi FM have thrown a spanner in the works when they used a different voting line and said this may scupper the event.

He refused to comment on speculation that he may cancel the event as a result of their recalcitrance.

"I'm shocked to learn that Ukhozi FM are using a different SMS number from the one used by other SABC radio stations. I'm meeting the SABC management on Monday [tomorrow] to try to sort this matter out as they are the owners of the contract I signed with them, not Ukhozi FM," he said.

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said the public broadcaster would look into the matter.