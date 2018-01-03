The ANC in Johannesburg will challenge the appointment of the metro's new chief of police‚ David Tembe‚ "using all available avenues"‚ as the party believes he is not the most suitable person for the job.

Jolidee Matongo‚ ANC Johannesburg spokesman‚ said the opposition party will approach the MEC for Cooperative Governance in Gauteng‚ as well as the Minister of Public Service and Administration to look into the matter.

"We have also given our legal team all the required documentation to start a process to have this appointment set aside‚" Matongo said.

The ANC had taken issue with Tembe initially being scored 5th out of the possible candidates that were interviewed for the position in a report tabled to council in a special council meeting in October.

"After discussions at this meeting the Mayor withdrew the report and the matter was sent back to the executive for further consideration. Following the 19 October 2017 Council meeting there were no new set of interviews for the Chief of Police for the City of Joburg. Instead a new report on the appointment of the Chief of Police was presented to Council on the 29 November 2017. In this new report David Tembe was recommended for appointment as the Chief of Police‚" Matongo said on Wednesday.

Mashaba announced on Wednesday that Tembe started his duties as chief of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on January 2.