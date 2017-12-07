Gorgeous gowns to dress up in for all those special occasions

Designer to the stars Ryan Keys is known for producing gorgeous gowns for almost any occasion. From cocktail dresses to wedding dresses, Keys Fashion does it all.

The store is situated in Hyde Park Corner, nothern Johannesburg, its best-known clients being Enhle Mbali, Khanyi Mbau and Terry Pheto.

The Metro FM Awards in February this year was full of stars in Keys Fashion.

Khanya Mkangisa stood out in a beautiful sheer blue beaded gown.

Being very artistic at school, Keys initially went down the photography line.