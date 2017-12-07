Fashion consultants add more glam to the beauty

Style can't be bought. It's something you are born with. But thanks to people like Kefilwe Mabote, style can be taught.

The social media influencer and image consultant Mabote, also known as 'KefiBoo', received the next big thing/style in the city award at this year's South African Style Awards held recently.

Known for her expensive taste and wardrobe, the fashion pioneer's style is to die for.

The mother of two has garnered herself 470000 Instagram followers.

While her tastes are expensive, her tips are valuable.

"I dress to impress and I dress to be remembered. In saying that, I also enjoy collating high-street fashion with luxe brands to create a look unique to me," she says.

Mabote's style is influenced by iconic stylists in the fashion realm and lifestyle blogs.

"I love seeing what others are wearing and how their outfits have come together."