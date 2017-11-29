Men too want to look good, sans the pain

We've seen a lot of 'manly men' this November with their luscious beards.

What many fail to tell you is that they also go through pain to be beautiful. Yes, it's not only Caitlyn Jenner who dabbles in "female" procedures, straight men are also embracing the trend.

From botox to hair implants and body injections for fat sculpting, some men are prepared to go through the pain.

And the doctor to call is Reza Mia in Houghton, Johannesburg. Mia is in the business of making people look good without having to have plastic surgery.

And the former 5fm DJ, Warrick Stock aka Warras, reckons Mia is the best in the business. Mia studied medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand .

The 34-year-old completed his internship at Baragwanath Hospital and his community service at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.