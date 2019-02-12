Don't succumb to the debt of love

The month of February has fewer days than all the months of year. It is, however, the busiest in terms of various events and activities.

By the time you read this column we would have been exposed to the State of the Nation Address, otherwise known as Sona.

On February 20 the minister of finance is scheduled to deliver the national budget speech. And then there will the famous Valentine's Day taking place on Thursday.

Valentine's Day is always a special time. Whether in a long- term relationship, a hopeful couple or just friends, this is a day for celebrating the special people in your life. Embroiled in love and romance, this is a day for enjoying each other's company to the fullest. However, when the night is over and reality comes back, make sure you haven't succumbed to the debt of love.

It is those couples (married or not) who are financially compatible who will not regret celebrating this day. Financial compatibility is crucial for your relationship.

It's commonly said that opposites attract. This is not always the case when it comes to financial matters. Imagine a relationship where one is a careless spender, and the other is a saver.

When love brings the two together financial compatibility is one of the most important things to consider.