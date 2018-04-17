Winning formulae for a successful financial journey

Just like an athlete winning medals, championing your financial future with a suitable investment portfolio is best executed when you have a credible coach like a certified financial planner.

Investment portfolios are fundamental to wealth generation. There are a number of options, making it a challenge for investors to make an optimal decision.

For example, there are more than 900 collective investment schemes (unit trusts) in SA.

There are subtle differences between savings and investments.

Savings enable you to plan for your future and that of your family. You may wish to own a home by saving for a deposit. You may also want to save to pay for your children to study at tertiary level.

Generally, investments use your money to make more money. Instead of spending your extra money, you invest it, either regularly or as and when you have money to invest.