Forget the doom and gloom - debt is here to stay

When most consumers stood in long queues for Black Friday bargains two weeks ago, the excitement was immediately followed by the surprise interest rate hike, which took the repo rate to 6.75%.

It is therefore prudent to manage your debt smartly. Shop down or delay big-ticket items (cars and houses) and squash those mid-sized debt accounts.

It's going to get tougher out there considering the low growth environment and the escalating consumer inflation, which rose from 4.9% to 5.1% in October. A slight relief is the expected R1- plus drop in the petrol price in December while the rand is currently stronger against the dollar compared to a year ago.

Understanding debt

The increase in the prime interest rate mainly affects those consumers who are in debt. Many people who are struggling choose to bury their heads in the sand.

For many in debt, the reality of owing so much money is too much to bear , so they simply choose not to face it. But sometimes disaster strikes and people are forced to confront their circumstances head-on.

A series of unfortunate events such as a sudden job loss, an unexpected (and expensive) home repair, or a serious illness can knock one's finances so off track they can barely keep up with their monthly payments.

Debt is only dangerous if you don't manage it carefully and reduce it as quickly as you can. Debt is here to stay and it's a feature of modern day society as we get bombarded by service providers who tempt us to access loans with ease.