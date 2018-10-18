Small business wake-up call

As a follow-up to our previous article regarding knowing your business, now comes the most important part of the business: Tax.

Small business owners take advantage and do not want to get the professional accountants to assist them. They end up owing the SA Revenue Service (SARS) a lot of money and, to some point, decide to shut down their businesses.

Most small business owners do not understand the implications of not complying with SARS which could result in their failure to submit annual tax returns.

There are various tax requirements to consider when submitting returns.

l Sole proprietorship: the owner must include business income in the personal annual tax return as you do not register it with SARS. All profits and losses accrue to the owner because you and the business are seen as one person, therefore you will be liable for income tax as an individual.

l Partnerships: each partner is taxed on their personal capacity as well as on their share of taxable profits, also you will be liable for income tax.