Are you just saving or building wealth?

Recently I had meetings with potential clients where we were discussing the difference between savings and investments. In all my meetings there was a common understanding among clients that because they are putting money away they are "investing".

This could be the same understanding for most people. Savings is the portion of current income not spent on consumption. It can be slow and steady compared to investing, which is the purchase of assets with the goal of increasing future income.

Like one student said: "Investing is like an ocean, sometimes you catch good waves, other times they just roll out"; you must find a way out.

Many people have lump sums of money in a bank/savings account that is accumulating minimal interest instead on placing these lump sums in an investment platform. This platform will give an opportunity to get high returns which come with great risk, which is why you will need a well-diversified portfolio which will help spread your risk.

There are pros and cons on both savings and investments. Savings give you easy access at any given time which can be a challenge for people who are not disciplined as they might keep accessing it for unnecessary things. There are no fluctuations of the market and low risk, which means your capital is secured. Savings are for a rainy day; do you have at least three to six months' salary in your savings account? We cannot expect to build wealth by just putting money away in a savings account, that is why there are investments platforms that will help grow your wealth.