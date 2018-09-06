Small businesses the backbone of economy

Spring is around the corner and you might need to stock up on new-season essentials.

Perhaps you need a new wardrobe or a healthier pantry. Before rushing off to your nearest shopping mall, look local and support small businesses in your area, not only on Small Business Friday (7 September) but every day. Small businesses are the lifelines of every community. If we don't support them, the economy suffers, and we miss out on great benefits.

Unique products and services

Small businesses exist because the founder identified a gap. This could be transport to schools in the area, or a home cooking service that delivers freshly prepared meals to your door. Small businesses sell high-quality, locally produced products, manufactured in small quantities.

If you need to buy a gift for someone, visit the local market to find something unique and special rather than something anyone can own if they visit a big retailer.