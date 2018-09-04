Mfundo Mzolo's engineering plant dream

A young engineer wants to use comic books to lure people to the field.

Mfundo Mzolo from Pretoria is a qualified engineer who wants to build an engineering plant in SA that will create a gaming system. His ambition is to create job opportunities for young people.

His biggest dream is to see a play station that is created and produced in this country.

However, the young engineer realises that the products he wants to sell will be expensive for the local market.

"I have created a media component which will make people want to buy my products in the future.

"I came up with an idea to create a market first for my expensive products before I even create them.

"I use comic books to create interest in what I want to sell.

"I know people buy the brands they trust, so I have to earn that trust," he said.

Mzolo's love for entrepreneurship grew when he realised that the reason the country failed to create job opportunities was because it relied on an old economic system.