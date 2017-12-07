Don't fall into trap of overspending blues

"Unfortunately, we may be in a period where things get worse before they get better. Adopt a savings mentality where possible, and look for ways to rein in spending."

Four tips to help you cope at this time of year:

1. Ask yourself whether you are directing enough towards your future and if your debt is under control.

Maximise your windfall by allocating a portion to pay off some outstanding debt and by saving some before you start spending.

2. Buy gifts that don't cost the earth, but last.

In the past five years the Deloitte SA Holiday Survey found that respondents' number one gift was cash, followed by gift vouchers, for both men and women. If your culture or faith encourages gift giving over the festive season, consider alternatives to expensive, and often undesired consumables.

"Consider opening an investment, such as a unit trust or tax-free savings account, on behalf of someone you love. This type of gift has the potential to open up future opportunities."