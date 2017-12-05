Record labels entitled to make money like all companies

The work artists produce is owned by the record label that is their employer.

This is to vaguely give you an idea of why record labels offer the contracts that they do with artists.

The principle behind the deals is built on universal practice of the corporate world – a world artists refer to as capitalist. It is not exclusive to the music industry.

When a food chemical engineer is employed at, say, Woolworths and comes up with a formula that becomes a hit and changes the yoghurt industry forever, when she leaves the company, she leaves the formula behind. She signed a clause that says all content produced during her employment became the property of the company. And she will not be allowed to use the same formula at her new job.

On to soccer. When Lionel Messi plays for Barcelona and single- handedly wins tons of trophies for the club (hypothetically) – the day Messi leaves Barcelona he will not leave with the trophies.

He does not take the Champions League trophy with him. He can go to another club and win the Champions League again, but he cannot take the one he won for the club. He leaves everything behind.

On to, let’s say, a sales company. Bangi works for Company A and when he arrived the company was doing badly in sales. Bangi comes up with a brilliant sales strategy.

The company becomes an overnight hit. When he leaves, the company will continue to use that strategy without needing to consult with Bangi. Bangi relinquished ownership of all intellectual property created while employed.