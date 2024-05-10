Kopo, September positive they're not in Chippa's firing line

As Wednesday's 0-2 league defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium was their fourth in a row, Chippa United co-coach Thabo September remains confident the club's trigger-happy boss Siviwe Mpengesi won't sack him and his coach-coach Kwanele Kopo just yet.
In the past, Mpengesi has hardly kept a coach after four straight losses. However, September has sounded certain that the Chilli Boys owner won't show him and Kopo the exit door yet, suggesting he's told them they were part of the team's long-term vision.
Perhaps September also draws confidence from the fact that they're not battling relegation this time around unlike in the past when Mpengesi fired coaches haphazardly.
"He [Mpengesi] has got a bigger vision and I think right now we're part of that vision, that's the word from him that we are part of that vision for next season,'' September said at a press conference at Orlando Stadium after their loss to Pirates.
Before their current poor streak of four successive defeats in all competitions, Chippa had won four on the trot across all tournaments as well. September attributes their slump to missing some key players through injuries and suspensions in some of these four matches they lost, bemoaning lack of depth in the playing personnel.
"Number one; let's look at the depth in the team...we had a few suspensions and some injuries as well. In the Nedbank game [the quarterfinal against the same Pirates last Saturday at home], we lost Eva [Bienvenu Eva Nga after he was red-carded] who was very good in that game.
"[Malebogo] Modise was also not here because of a groin injury...Mosele is still out and when we were doing so well, he was the engine with Baraka [Majogoro],'' September explained.
Chippa hope to return to winning ways when they face an indifferent Golden Arrows side at Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Sunday (3pm).
Chippa's four successive defeats (all in the league unless stated)
April 27: 2-1 v AmaZulu
May 1: 1-2 v Swallows
May 4: 1-3 v Pirates (Nedbank)
Wednesday: 2-0 v Pirates
