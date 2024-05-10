Soccer

Mokwena urges his champions to finish strong

No slacking down as Downs gear for Cup final

10 May 2024 - 08:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lesiba Nku of Mamelodi Sundowns and Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mpumalanga Stadium.
Image: Darren Stewart

Having secured the DStv Premiership title with a few matches left, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wants to see the same performances as they look to finish the season unbeaten.

The Brazilians were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday and will be eager to return to winning ways against Royal AM in their back-to-back matches at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm) and Harry Gwala on Tuesday.

Mokwena insists his side cannot afford to drop the tempo as they look to continue with their winning momentum ahead of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.

"I want to see the team I have seen the whole season. The team that is playing well irrespective of the game, the team trying its best to win football matches," Mokwena told the media after the match.

"We got the next one in a few days and now is the time to get home, recover, drink lots of water and do video analysis."

Mokwena is also hoping the injury of striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa is not serious after the Brazilian international was substituted in the first half against Arrows.

Mokwena feels that fixture congestion is one of the reasons for the hamstring injury.

"If an assistant referee [Zakhele Siwela] gets injured because of the volume of games, what more about the players? Lucas Ribeiro's injury is just the consequence of the number of games that we have to play. But I don't think it is that serious," he said.

Mokwena also provided an update on Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder was out because of an injury he sustained in their 2-2 draw with Moroka Swallows in April.

"Tebza is coming on very nicely. It is just a matter of risk and maybe had we not qualified for the [Nedbank Cup] final, he would probably play some of the games now.

"But you have to weigh things up. He is coming alright and nicely."

