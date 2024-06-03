Mokwena apologises for Downs' second cup final defeat

Convinced that they should've won comfortably, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has apologised for the Nedbank Cup final defeat to Orlando Pirates, committing to introspect himself.
Sundowns lost 2-1 to Pirates in the Nedbank Cup decider at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend, ending their treble dream after winning the league and the inaugural African Football League (AFL).
"It's one [game] I really cannot find the words to explain. I thought we started very, very well...in fact I thought we played well overall. It's my responsibility to apologise to the supporters, the board and the club in its entirety for letting them down because we shouldn't have lost the game,'' Mokwena said. Downs also lost to Pirates in the final of the MTN8 last year.
"The most important part when you lose games like this is, you have to start with yourself as a coach...you can't go too far [but] you start with yourself and you look at yourself in the mirror and you ask yourself, 'could you've done better'? Before even going into finding reasons, you've got to humble yourself and apologise to the football club because it's not the game we should've lost."
Meanwhile, Pirates’ Jose Riveiro has suggested the 23-point gap between them and Sundowns paints a deceiving picture about the team, saying instead they are similar in stature. The Brazilians amassed 73 points to finish top of the DStv Premiership standings ahead of Pirates (50).
“I can say that we are not that far [off Sundowns’ level]. I don’t think that the difference between these two teams is 23 points...it is [23 points ] that’s the reality but we can manage to compete, so it’s in our hands to keep this level of competitiveness week in week out, that’s the main thing we need to improve,” Riveiro said.
“We have to teach ourselves that if we put everything in place, we can compete with, I don’t want to say the best one because they [Sundowns] are not the champions this season on the continent, but one of the best, for sure nobody have doubts about it and we can compete with them. In the long run, we didn’t show that we can do it and that’s what we need to learn from these days [referring to Saturday].”
Mokwena apologises for Downs' second cup final defeat
Riveiro pleased Bucs can compete with the best
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Convinced that they should've won comfortably, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has apologised for the Nedbank Cup final defeat to Orlando Pirates, committing to introspect himself.
Sundowns lost 2-1 to Pirates in the Nedbank Cup decider at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend, ending their treble dream after winning the league and the inaugural African Football League (AFL).
"It's one [game] I really cannot find the words to explain. I thought we started very, very well...in fact I thought we played well overall. It's my responsibility to apologise to the supporters, the board and the club in its entirety for letting them down because we shouldn't have lost the game,'' Mokwena said. Downs also lost to Pirates in the final of the MTN8 last year.
"The most important part when you lose games like this is, you have to start with yourself as a coach...you can't go too far [but] you start with yourself and you look at yourself in the mirror and you ask yourself, 'could you've done better'? Before even going into finding reasons, you've got to humble yourself and apologise to the football club because it's not the game we should've lost."
Meanwhile, Pirates’ Jose Riveiro has suggested the 23-point gap between them and Sundowns paints a deceiving picture about the team, saying instead they are similar in stature. The Brazilians amassed 73 points to finish top of the DStv Premiership standings ahead of Pirates (50).
“I can say that we are not that far [off Sundowns’ level]. I don’t think that the difference between these two teams is 23 points...it is [23 points ] that’s the reality but we can manage to compete, so it’s in our hands to keep this level of competitiveness week in week out, that’s the main thing we need to improve,” Riveiro said.
“We have to teach ourselves that if we put everything in place, we can compete with, I don’t want to say the best one because they [Sundowns] are not the champions this season on the continent, but one of the best, for sure nobody have doubts about it and we can compete with them. In the long run, we didn’t show that we can do it and that’s what we need to learn from these days [referring to Saturday].”
‘We’ve had a fantastic season’: Rulani after Sundowns’ cup defeat to Pirates
Not fair for me to compare Soweto derby to Sundowns-Pirates: Mokwena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos