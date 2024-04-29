Rayners should be contender for Player of the Season – Barker

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker thinks his striker Iqraam Rayners should be among the Player of the Season contenders after scoring five goals in their Saturday's 5-0 demolition of Polokwane City.
Taking his league tally to 13, Rayners became the second player in the PSL era to score five goals in a single match after Zambian James Chamanga scored five for Moroka Swallows in a 6-2 win over Platinum Stars in December 2007. The big win also stretched Stellies' unbeaten streak to 23 games in all competitions.
"They were five special goals. Sometimes in four or five you will get one or two [that are really special], but I thought every one [referring to Rayners' goals] was well thought, well struck and composed... they were quality finishes. He has gone to top goal scorer in the league and for me he is definitely playing himself in contention to be Player of the Season. Today he showed his quality as a goal scorer,'' Barker said of Rayners.
Rayners has now racked up an impressive 30 goals from 47 appearances since his return to the club from SuperSport United in January last year. Continuing to heap praises on his five-goal hero, Rayners, Barker attributed the 28-year-old's blistering form to being happy in the Cape Winelands.
"It was just a question of him being back in a happy place. For me, he is a number nine, down the middle and at SuperSport maybe he wasn’t used as an out-and-out striker. When he came back, the way he started, he had a purple patch for six months... when he scored goals,'' Barker said.
"He is a natural goal scorer, he thinks, can he shoot now or will he be blocked, does he need to create a better angle? He has always had that and now with the Bafana call-up and coming back, his game has even gone up another level. His link-up play has improved a lot."
Meanwhile, AmaZulu came from a goal down to beat Chippa United 2-1 at home on Saturday as well, while TS Galaxy beat Moroka Swallows 2-1 on Friday. Cape Town Spurs revived their slim survival hopes by beating fellow relegation candidates Richards Bay 1-0 in another game on Friday.
Coach impressed by five-goal hero's form
Rayners should be contender for Player of the Season – Barker
Image: Philip Maeta
