Johnson, who was initially appointed as the side's head of academy last September before he was installed as a caretaker coach to replace Molefi Ntseki a month later, has won five of the 14 games he's been in charge of at Chiefs so far with five defeats and four draws.
Chiefs will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Chippa United at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium in another league encounter on Saturday (3pm).
The team and I are still together – Johnson after Chiefs' loss
Coach says players are unhappy with their form, but still backs him
Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has insisted that his players are still behind him amid the team's awful form of late.
Chiefs put in another unconvincing display when they lost 1-0 to high-flying Stellenbosch in the league at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, where Devin Titus scored the match's only goal that also extended the Cape Winelands side's unbeaten streak to an impressive 19 games across all official competitions.
Amakhosi's overall display on Tuesday didn't inspire hope, raising suspicions that players themselves have lost faith in Johnson. Even so, Johnson dismissed that notion, reiterating he still enjoys the full backing of his troops.
"Always, I believe that the players are still with me. We are still together and they haven't given up hope. I can tell you straight that the team and I are still together,'' Johnson insisted.
Komphela happy with Arrows' progress after two victories
