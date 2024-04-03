×

Soccer

The team and I are still together – Johnson after Chiefs' loss

Coach says players are unhappy with their form, but still backs him

03 April 2024 - 09:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has insisted that his players are still behind him amid the team's awful form of late.

Chiefs put in another unconvincing display when they lost 1-0 to high-flying Stellenbosch in the league at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, where Devin Titus scored the match's only goal that also extended the Cape Winelands side's unbeaten streak to an impressive 19 games across all official competitions.

Amakhosi's overall display on Tuesday didn't inspire hope, raising suspicions that players themselves have lost faith in Johnson. Even so, Johnson dismissed that notion, reiterating he still enjoys the full backing of his troops. 

"Always, I believe that the players are still with me. We are still together and they haven't given up hope. I can tell you straight that the team and I are still together,'' Johnson insisted.

