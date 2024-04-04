Seema praises Mntambo's return to form

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has lauded the performance of captain Linda Mntambo, who has been instrumental in their excellent run in the league.
Since returning from a long injury layoff this year, Mntambo has contributed six goals in four matches, including a brace during their 2-2 draw with Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday in the DStv Premiership match.
Ahshene Jody Lee and substitute Heaven Sereetsi scored for the Citizens. Seema said it's good for the team to have a player like Mntambo in great form.
"He is part of the team. He knows for him to get such balls, it shows that there are people who have marked him behind," Seema told the media after the match.
"He knows he got a wall behind him. He is a team player, he understands and we are happy. It is always good to have a player that's on form and when chips are down.
"We are happy, but I don't want to single out anyone because I think today (Tuesday) everybody battled and we were just unlucky.
"I understand to an extent it was bound to happen. Cape Town City pushed us hard. They have youngsters that have a lot of energy and even now we are going to play Stellenbosch."
Babina Noko will travel to Danie Craven to face tricky Stellenbosch, who are unbeaten in their last 19 matches across all competitions on Saturday at 8pm.
Meanwhile, City coach Eric Tinkler insisted he was not bothered by their recent slump as they are yet to register a victory this year, with four draws and two defeats in six matches.
"We didn't start well in the second half of the season and had we collected three points [against Sekhukhune], it would have been a massive boost," Tinkler said.
"It is very important that we collect a point rather than lose. We want to win, but coming here playing Sekhukhune, I'm happy with the draw."
City's next match is against AmaZulu at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Chiefs, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (8pm); SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala (3pm)
Seema praises Mntambo's return to form
Tinkler not ruffled by City's slump
Image: Philip Maeta
Fixtures
Saturday: Chippa v Chiefs, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (8pm); SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala (3pm)
