Sekhukhune United's recent resurgence has made them believe they can finish in the top eight in the DStv Premiership, but coach Lehlohonolo Seema has asked his side to remain humble.
Ba Bina Noko defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday at Peter Mokaba Stadium to register their fifth successive victory in the league following goals from Vusimuzi Mncube and Linda Mntambo, while Tshegofatso Mabasa scored for his side.
Sekhukhune overtook the Buccaneers in third place, courtesy of a superior goal difference, and Seema was full of praise for his side but asked them to remain grounded.
"Credit must go to the players because they are the ones who are working hard and we are not even counting the past matches. We are taking one game at a time," Seema said.
"It was one game that we wanted to win because we knew that the margins are so close and if you lose the next two matches, you find yourself in a difficult position. We are happy with the results, but there is still a long way to go."
Seema feels their experience in participating in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stages, is helping them in putting together an impressive run.
They will look to continue with that when they host Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
"That's one thing we can take from our CAF experience that the character was built during those matches and that's why you can see a shift like this," he said.
"Looking at the schedule that is coming, it never stops. We are out of the CAF competition and we thought we would have a breather, but it doesn't look like that. We will have to see the character that was built from the CAF games and we will survive."
The Citizens are yet to register a victory this year in six matches across all competitions and will be desperate to end that against Sekhukhune.
Seema urges his boys to stay grounded
Victory at Bucs fifth on the trot
Image: Philip Maeta
