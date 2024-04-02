×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Seema urges his boys to stay grounded

Victory at Bucs fifth on the trot

02 April 2024 - 08:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Vusimuzi Mncube of Sekhukhune United and Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Vusimuzi Mncube of Sekhukhune United and Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United's recent resurgence has made them believe they can finish in the top eight in the DStv Premiership, but coach Lehlohonolo Seema has asked his side to remain humble.

Ba Bina Noko defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday at Peter Mokaba Stadium to register their fifth successive victory in the league following goals from Vusimuzi Mncube and Linda Mntambo, while Tshegofatso Mabasa scored for his side.

Sekhukhune overtook the Buccaneers in third place, courtesy of a superior goal difference, and Seema was full of praise for his side but asked them to remain grounded.

"Credit must go to the players because they are the ones who are working hard and we are not even counting the past matches. We are taking one game at a time," Seema said.

"It was one game that we wanted to win because we knew that the margins are so close and if you lose the next two matches, you find yourself in a difficult position. We are happy with the results, but there is still a long way to go."

Seema feels their experience in participating in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stages, is helping them in putting together an impressive run.

They will look to continue with that when they host Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

"That's one thing we can take from our CAF experience that the character was built during those matches and that's why you can see a shift like this," he said.

"Looking at the schedule that is coming, it never stops. We are out of the CAF competition and we thought we would have a breather, but it doesn't look like that. We will have to see the character that was built from the CAF games and we will survive."

The Citizens are yet to register a victory this year in six matches across all competitions and will be desperate to end that against Sekhukhune.

Riveiro unfazed by Pirates' inconsistency

Consistency remains the main problem for Orlando Pirates, and this is one of the reasons they are struggling to mount a serious challenge for the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Rulani's immediate focus is on Richard's Bay

With all to do for Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Young Africans in Pretoria on Friday, coach Rulani ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Amakhosi out to return to winning ways

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says it's up to the players to get the club back to winning ways when they host tricky and in-form Stellenbosch ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack