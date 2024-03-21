Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala is currently recovering following a shooting at his home on Wednesday.
According to family spokesperson Thato Matuka, Tshabalala was shot during a burglary at his residence around midday.
"The matter has been reported and is currently in the hands of the SAPS. The family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, the police and neighbours for their swift and prompt response," said Matuka.
Matuka said Tshabalala's family has requested privacy while he recovers.
Ex-Bafana coach Tshabalala recovering after shooting during burglary
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
