×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ex-Bafana coach Tshabalala recovering after shooting during burglary

21 March 2024 - 20:13
Koena Mashale Journalist
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is recovering at home after he was shot by burglars.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is recovering at home after he was shot by burglars.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala is currently recovering following a shooting at his home on Wednesday.

According to family spokesperson Thato Matuka, Tshabalala was shot during a burglary at his residence around midday.

"The matter has been reported and is currently in the hands of the SAPS. The family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, the police and neighbours for their swift and prompt response," said Matuka.

Matuka said Tshabalala's family has requested privacy while he recovers.

‘Screamer’ Tshabalala denies interfering with coaching at Bucs

Orlando Pirates technical director Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala has broken his silence over long-time allegations of meddling in coaches’ duties and ...
Sport
11 months ago

Bucs supporters tired of Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates is failing its supporters. I see no reason why a brand like Bucs is struggling year in, year out with the quality they have.
Opinion
1 year ago

Masinga ‘remained strong against those who used to boo him’‚ says Screamer

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala remembers Philemon “Chippa” Masinga “as a quiet boy” who did most of his talking on the ...
Sport
5 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court