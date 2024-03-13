Tinkler confident City will bounce back

Banking on their previous experiences, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is confident the Citizens will dig themselves out of their current slump in form.
Having last tasted a win when they beat Mother City nemesis Cape Town Spurs in the league back in December, City have uncharacteristically gone five games without a win with three defeats and two draws across the league and the Nedbank Cup.
City’s slump started when they drew 1-all away to Chippa last month. Three days later, the Citizens were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup in the first round by SuperSport United, who beat them 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
They went on to draw 1-all again with Matsatsantsa now in the league at home eight days after their cup meeting, before losing 1-0 and 2-0 to Stellenbosch and Royal AM in the league games that followed. Tinkler, who’s among the longest-serving coaches in the league after joining City for his second spell at the club in May 2021, has no doubt that they will turn it around.
“The fact of the matter is that we are not playing well enough, it is as simple as that. We will get back to the drawing board and look to change that. We’ve been down this route before, we will find the way out,” Tinkler said.
As they were second on the table a few weeks ago, City are now at risk of missing out on qualifying for continental football next season. Quizzed if he was still eyeing to grab a CAF spot for next term, Tinkler opted to be diplomatic, saying “no, no! My target is winning the next match.”
Meanwhile, yesterday City announced that they had signed utility Namibian defensive midfielder Aprocius Petrus KF Liria of Kosovo. The 24-year-old started and finished all Namibia’s four games at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
“I am very excited to be here at Cape Town City. I’d like to win trophies for this club to make myself and the fans proud,” Petrus, who can also operate at left-back, told City’s media department yesterday.
