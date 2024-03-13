Broos determined to cement SA's top-10 CAF ranking

After guiding Bafana Bafana to their first Afcon podium finish in 24 years by clinching bronze in Ivory Coast last month, coach Hugo Broos has now shifted focus to cementing SA's berth in the CAF rankings.
Bafana's exploits at the recent Afcon saw them move up two places in the CAF rankings as they are now 10th, while they moved from 66th to 58th in the global ratings.
Targeting wins against Andorra and Algeria in the upcoming Fifa Series friendlies, to be played in Algeria this month, the Bafana coach thinks it'll be unacceptable for Bafana to regress now, stressing the importance of remaining within the top-10 bracket in the continental rankings to boost chances of favourable draws in major tournaments.
"We have to get the results if we want to keep our 10th place or maybe even progress on the rankings. These friendlies give us great opportunities to progress and become one of the good teams in Africa,'' Broos said after announcing his 23-man squad to face Andorra and Algeria at SABC headquarters in Auckland Park on Monday.
"So, we have to try to keep our position in the top 10 in Africa... try to be ninth or eighth because it's very important during draws. You are a protected country when you are in the top 10 and the more you go up, the more you are protected.
"It should now be unacceptable to fall out to 12th or 13th spots in five, six months, so it's a great challenge for this team but I am not afraid of it. We showed in Afcon what we can do, it's up to us to go on."
Bafana will start by facing Andorra at the May 19th Stadium in Annaba on March 21, before locking horns with the hosts, the Desert Warriors, five days later at Stade Nelson Mandela in that country's capital, Algiers.
Both games kick-off at 11pm SA time.
The Fifa Series friendlies is an initiative designed by the world football governing body aimed at supporting its member associations by organising international friendlies, comprising four national teams from different confederations in a single host country.
