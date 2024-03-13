Standard Bank's Achieva Exchange market day gives first-time job seekers a boost

The recent launch of Standard Bank's Achieva Exchange marked a transformative movement designed to redefine the way we celebrate personal firsts.

The movement, whose market day took place at Soweto’s Maponya Mall, called for contributions — from formal workwear to devices and stationery — that fulfil the essential needs of individuals embarking on their first job journey.

The market day garnered immense public support, with more than 2,000 items donated and benefiting about 200 young people.

Community generosity and engagement

The public's generosity as they contributed items will certainly leave a lasting impact on those embarking on their professional journeys.

Additionally, the event was a hub of activity, with an outside broadcast amplifying the movement's message of communal support and collective advancement. Attendees were treated to vibrant entertainment from Soweto DJs who created a lively atmosphere of celebration and empowerment.