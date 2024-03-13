Standard Bank's Achieva Exchange market day gives first-time job seekers a boost
Community contributes the items young people need to start their professional journey
The recent launch of Standard Bank's Achieva Exchange marked a transformative movement designed to redefine the way we celebrate personal firsts.
The movement, whose market day took place at Soweto’s Maponya Mall, called for contributions — from formal workwear to devices and stationery — that fulfil the essential needs of individuals embarking on their first job journey.
The market day garnered immense public support, with more than 2,000 items donated and benefiting about 200 young people.
Community generosity and engagement
The public's generosity as they contributed items will certainly leave a lasting impact on those embarking on their professional journeys.
Additionally, the event was a hub of activity, with an outside broadcast amplifying the movement's message of communal support and collective advancement. Attendees were treated to vibrant entertainment from Soweto DJs who created a lively atmosphere of celebration and empowerment.
This event exemplifies our commitment to empowering individuals as they take their first steps into the world of workMotlatsi Mkalala, Standard Bank’s head of middle market
Empowering Achievas
Achieva Exchange provided a unique (free) shopping set-up for Achievas looking for items for their first jobs or job interviews. This personalised experience allowed individuals to select items that would aid them as they enter the workforce.
As part of the day's offerings, Achieva Exchange hosted personal branding masterclasses. These workshops equipped attendees with valuable skills and insights to enhance their professional journeys.
“The first official Achieva Exchange Market Day was a resounding success, thanks to the incredible support from the public and our partners. We are truly inspired by the generosity shown,” says Standard Bank’s head of middle market, Motlatsi Mkalala.
“This event exemplifies our commitment to empowering individuals as they take their first steps into the world of work. We look forward to building upon this success and continuing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our Achievas.”
Celebrating life’s firsts
Achieva Exchange follows the launch of Standard Bank’s Achieva value proposition designed to journey with customers through life’s significant firsts — from that first qualification to the first car or home and beyond.
“As a bank, our goal is to empower customers to constantly improve their lives, enabling each generation to live better than the last. Achieva Exchange is yet another manifestation of that goal. With it we hope we’ve helped local Achievas in taking the first step towards making their firsts last,” Mkalala says.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.